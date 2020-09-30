FULLER, Wesley Metcalf Composer and Educator Wesley Metcalf Fuller, composer and educator, died at his home in Waltham on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was 89. Wesley was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 13, 1930, a son of the late Ernest Metcalf Fuller and Hazel Lavinia (Durrell) Fuller. A graduate of North High School in Worcester, he did his undergraduate work at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and graduate work at Boston University. He was a Fellow in Composition at the Berkshire Music Center (Tanglewood). Mr. Fuller went on to join the music faculty of Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, followed by a teaching career of twenty-six years at Clark University in Worcester. There, he served as the Chair of the Music Division, founded the Clark Computer Music Studios, and co-founded the Tri-College Group for Electronic Music and Related Research. After taking an early retirement to compose in his private studio in Florida, Wesley was honored with the title of George N. and Selma U. Jeppson Professor of Music (Emeritus). Wesley Fuller's music has been heard and performed internationally. His latest recording of music for computer-generated sound and instruments will be released posthumously, in the coming months. His projects have been funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, The Mellon Foundation, and many more. The months he spent in the south of France as resident composer at the Camargo Foundation were a highlight of his personal and professional life. Wesley's devoted life partner was Jacques L. Linder. They were together for 54 years, and were married in Massachusetts in 2015. In addition to his husband, Jacques, he leaves his loving daughters, Kim Alexandra Fuller of Tucson, Arizona and Catherine Louise Fuller of Waltham, Massachusetts, his son-in-law, Cathy's husband Marc-André Hamelin, his grandchildren, Alexandra Dominique Botti of New York City and Samantha Mireille Botti of Waltham, Massachusetts, his great-grandchild, James Patrick Shields of Waltham, his sister-in-law, Joyce Fuller of Worcester, Massachusetts, his late brother, Russell Earl Fuller, his nephews Marc Fuller and Lincoln Fuller, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Service to Celebrate Wesley's Life will be announced. Memorials in his name may be made to The Fund for Nature, Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or www.massaudubon.org
Wesley's online tribute and guest register are available at www.joycefuneralhome.com