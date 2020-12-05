COLLINGS, Whitney Leigh Of Lynnfield, December 3, 2020 unexpectedly, at age 33. Beloved daughter of Linda (Houghton) Collings and the late Thomas Collings. Dear sister of Devin Thomas Collings. Cherished granddaughter of the late Arthur and Lorraine Florentino and Harold and Agnes Collings. Devoted niece of Arthur, Mark and Keith Florentino, Mary Merritt and the late Donna Mullett. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Thursday, Dec. 10th, at 10:15am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Whitney's Eternal Life in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, at 11:30am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Whitney's family on Wednesday, Dec. 9th, from 3-7pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Please honor Whitney by making donations in her memory to The Charlestown Coalition, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129, or by referring to Charlestowncoalition.org/support-turn-it-around
