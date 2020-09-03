HIXON, Wilbur G. Wilbur Gene Hixon Jr., 91, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Amherst, Massachusetts. He was born August 15, 1929 in Milford, Massachusetts to Wilbur Gene and Marguerite Dillon Hixon, but grew up in Beebe River, New Hampshire. He was one of four children, Eileen Frances (Brindley), Wilbur Gene, James William, and Raymond Arthur. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1946. He married Dawn Rosa MacNeil in 1951 and had three sons, Peter, David, and William. He graduated from Plymouth State College in 1953 (where he later earned an M.Ed. in 1965). After successful years teaching and coaching in Raymond and Plymouth New Hampshire, which included one state basketball championship, he moved his family to Andover, Massachusetts in 1959. There he worked at Andover High School for 31 years as a teacher, coach, vice principal, and principal. He was recognized for both his teaching and coaching excellence and as a mentor to his many students and athletes. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Basketball Hall of Fame, the Plymouth State College Hall of Fame, the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Andover-Punchard Hall of Fame. His teams won numerous conference championships and won the state basketball championship in 1970. He retired to New Hampshire with Dawn in 1990, but remained actively involved with family and friends, enjoying golf and life on Little Island Pond. He was deeply devoted to his wife and very proud of his sons and his grandchildren. He is survived by his three sons and their children, Pete (Chris and Pam Hixon, sons, Kendall, Nate; Casey and Sara Hixon, sons, Dylan, Logan; and Corey Hixon), Dave and Mandy (sons, Matth, Michael), Bill and Barbara (daughters, Katie, Becky); his brother, Jim and his wife, Vivian; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was an inspiration to those who knew him and will be sorely missed. Memorial services are not planned yet due to the current conditions.