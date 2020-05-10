Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
More Obituaries for WILFRED BRIMLEY
REV. FATHER PAULIST WILFRED A. BRIMLEY

REV. FATHER PAULIST WILFRED A. BRIMLEY Obituary
BRIMLEY, Paulist Father Rev. Wilfred A. CSP Died on May 5 and was buried on May 12. Born in New Bedford, MA on July 19, 1927, he served in the U.S. Army Air Force; was a graduate of Harvard University; and worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, prior to joining the Paulist Fathers in 1955. Ordained on May 11, 1962, Fr. Bill served on the Paulist Mission Band, based in Minneapolis, MN, immediately after the 2nd Vatican Council. He mentored many young Paulists in their early days of ordained ministry. Retired in 1995, Fr. Billassisted in many Paulist parishes and returned to Boston in 2002. In 2017, he became a resident at Marian Manor.He is survived by his brother Paulists and a niece, Beth Tunno. Go to paulist.org for donations and other information. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
