More Obituaries for WILFRED AUCOIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILFRED GERARD AUCOIN

WILFRED GERARD AUCOIN Obituary
AUCOIN, Wilfred Gerard "Gerry" Age 90, of South Yarmouth, formerly of Brewster and Waltham, passed away Saturday, August 3rd, after a period of declining health. Beloved husband of Nancy (McGirr) Aucoin, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted father of Susan (Richard) Jakubaszek of Hudson and David Aucoin of Waltham. He is survived by his brother, Clarence (Alma) Aucoin of Waltham, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Robert G. Aucoin, and his siblings, Joseph, Edward, Edna, Marie, and Yvonne.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Cape, 468 Stony Brook Road, Brewster, on Friday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Nickerson Funeral Home, ORLEANS, www.nickersonfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
