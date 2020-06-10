Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILFRED ROMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILFRED J. ROMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILFRED J. ROMAN Obituary
ROMAN, Wilfred J. Lifelong resident of Needham, passed away on June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelyn A. (Jansky) Roman. Devoted father of Jeffrey Roman of Needham and Jennifer Kolz of Stoughton. Grandfather of Brandon and Matthew Kolz. Brother of Chester Roman of Westwood and the late Robert, Walter, and Eddie Roman. Graduate of Needham High School class of 1945, where he was part of the championship hockey team. Graduate of Northeastern University. He was a World War II Army Veteran. Wilfred was a builder and realtor primarily in the Town of Needham. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Needham Golf Club. Visitation with Covid-19 guidelines will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Friday, June 12th from 11 o'clock -12 o'clock. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 12 o'clock in the funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -