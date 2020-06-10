|
|
ROMAN, Wilfred J. Lifelong resident of Needham, passed away on June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelyn A. (Jansky) Roman. Devoted father of Jeffrey Roman of Needham and Jennifer Kolz of Stoughton. Grandfather of Brandon and Matthew Kolz. Brother of Chester Roman of Westwood and the late Robert, Walter, and Eddie Roman. Graduate of Needham High School class of 1945, where he was part of the championship hockey team. Graduate of Northeastern University. He was a World War II Army Veteran. Wilfred was a builder and realtor primarily in the Town of Needham. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Needham Golf Club. Visitation with Covid-19 guidelines will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Friday, June 12th from 11 o'clock -12 o'clock. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 12 o'clock in the funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020