Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILFRED LAJOIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILFRED P. LAJOIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILFRED P. LAJOIE Obituary
LaJOIE, Wilfred P. "Willie" Of Auburndale, in Centerville, February 5th 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary R. (Yerardi) LaJoie, father of Dennis W. LaJoie of Centerville. Services will be held in the "Mary Catherine Chapel" of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Wednesday morning, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Newton Cemetery. Parking attendants will be on duty. "Creating Meaningful Memories"

Brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -