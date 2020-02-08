|
LaJOIE, Wilfred P. "Willie" Of Auburndale, in Centerville, February 5th 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary R. (Yerardi) LaJoie, father of Dennis W. LaJoie of Centerville. Services will be held in the "Mary Catherine Chapel" of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Wednesday morning, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Newton Cemetery. Parking attendants will be on duty. "Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020