BERNARD, Wilhelmina (Guerra) Of Dorchester, June 14, 2019. Wife of the late Firmin Bernard. Beloved mother of Debra Buyer, Karen Ruiz, Claudia Harewood, Carol Cuffy, Louise Rodriguez, Ann House, Winston Bernard and Lester Bernard. Dear sister of Ronald Guerra. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral Service Friday at 11 AM at Fellowship Church of God, 317 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial St. Michael Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
