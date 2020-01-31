|
FERNSEBNER, Wilhelmina "Billie" Passed on January 29, at 84 years of age. Born and raised in Needham, MA, Billie met her beloved husband of 63 years, Luke, in the Needham Ski Club. Their shared passion for the outdoors was the foundation of not only their marriage, but also their extensive and rich circle of friends. Billie and Luke lived in Wellesley, where Billie was a well-known and highly-respected operating room nurse manager and nurse educator at Massachusetts General Hospital, until she and Luke retired to Longmont, Colorado to be closer to their beloved mountains. In addition to her full-time nursing work, Billie authored not only text books, but also numerous articles for The Association of Operating Room Nurses (AORN). Even in her retirement, Billie was a passionate fundraiser for AORN and was asked to speak as an expert in operating room management at yearly conferences. She was working on this year's speech when she passed away unexpectedly. We felt it was a sign that while she was struggling between this world and the next, a nursing student helped administer her final doses of medication - something that surely would have pleased her. Billie leaves behind her beloved Luke, her daughter Heidi (Joe), her son Hans (Natalie), as well as 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Billie would be honored by donations to any charitable organization that promotes health, the environment, or AORN. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020