WILLARD C. "WILL" TITUS


1936 - 2020
WILLARD C. "WILL" TITUS Obituary
TITUS, Willard C. "Will" Age 83, formerly of Ashburnham, MA, died March 10, 2020, from COPD in Seminole, FL. Will was born April 25, 1936 in Swedesboro, NJ to Raymond Titus and Dorothy Wilmot. He settled in Ashburnham in 1970, working for Borden Chemical in Leominster and North Andover. His 30 year career took him to Columbus, OH and Baton Rouge, LA, before retiring in Seminole, FL. Will is survived by his son, Matthew of Davenport, FL, his two grandsons, Shane (wife Erica) of Ashburnham, MA, Michael (wife Kristen) of Lancaster, MA, his four great-grandchildren, his daughter-in-law Dineen Titus of Alexandria, LA, and his former daughter-in-law, Colleen Borbone (husband Joseph and son Ryan) of Westminster. Also surviving him in NJ are: his brother Ronald (wife Linda) of Woolwich Township, his sister Gail (husband) Wayne Niebauer of Pedricktown, sister-in-law, Shirley Titus of Atco, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in several states. Will was predeceased by his mother Evelyn Wilmot, his father Raymond, his brothers Raymond and Robert, and his son Michael. Per his wishes, there were no services. The family will scatter ashes off the coast of Ocean City, NJ when travel allows. For more, visit www.legacy.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
