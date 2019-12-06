Home

WILLARD L. "BILL" EASTMAN


1932 - 2019
EASTMAN, Willard L. "Bill" Research Mathematician Age 87. November 28, 2019. Died: Lexington, MA. Born: Watertown, NY. Predeceased by his parents, Don L. and Helen L. Eastman; and a sister, Norma Allen. Survived by his wife, Jane Morse Eastman; a son, Andrew, and his wife, Chloé Laplantine; a daughter, Katharine Garrett, and her wife, Cassandra Eckhof; four grandchildren: Hannah and David Eastman, and Alan and Simon Laplantine-Eastman; two stepgrandchildren: Emily Kefferstan, and Léon Laplantine-Adnès; and a sister, Sylvia Eastman. Graduated from Watertown (NY) High School, and earned degrees from Cornell University (BA) and Harvard University (PhD). Employed by Sperry Corporation and MITRE Corporation as a research mathematician. His interests included gardening, distance running (completed Boston Marathon eleven times), nature (avid hiker of the White Mountains), classical music, reading, and puzzles (especially the KenKen). A private Memorial Service will be held at a date to be determined.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
