WILLARD MASON
MASON, Willard Of Peabody, September 9, 2020. Age 92, husband of Concetta (Riconscente) Mason, father of Nancy Martiniello and her husband Ronald of Wilmington, Stephen Mason and his wife Robin of Wilmington and Robert Mason of Peabody, grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of 14, brother of Arthur and Kenneth Mason and the late Lawrence and Donald Mason. Visiting Hours will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY on Monday, September 14, from 4-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, at 10:30 A.M. followed by a Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. All attendees are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in Willard's memory may be made to St Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. Please visit ccbfuneral.com for online guestbook and directions.



Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
