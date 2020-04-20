|
KAHN, Willard S. MD "Bill" Age 89, of Brighton, formerly of Newton and NY on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from complications following infection with the Covid-19 virus. Beloved son of the late Dorothy (Greenfogel) and Sol Kahn. Devoted father of Joel Jack Kahn and his wife Martha Cuevas Kahn, Jason Ward Kahn, Dossie Finley Kahn and her husband Patrick Singleton. Adored grandfather of Deray Castillo Cuevas, May Finley Singleton-Kahn, and Gloria Evans Singleton-Kahn. Dear brother of Aron Jay "Ronnie" Kahn and the late Marilyn Rita Seplow and her husband Richard. Loving uncle of Ellen Kahn, Ann Kahn, Philip Austin Seplow and the late Andrew Jay Seplow. Services will be private, a Celebration of His Life will be at a later date. Remembrances may be made in Dr. Kahn's memory to Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020