BRADLEY, William A. Jr. Age 86, of Wilmington, passed away on December 20, 2019. William was the beloved husband of the late Shirley L. (Cann) Bradley, devoted father of Paul Bradley & his wife Barbara of Laconia, NH, David Bradley of Lowell, Scott Bradley of Saugus and Lynne Oliver of Merrimac, loving "Grampy" of William, Mike, Toni and Keith, "Great-Grampy" of Dustin, Melody, Khloe, Mikey, Harvey and Anya, cherished son of the late William A. and Edna (Masterton) Bradley, Sr., dear brother of the late Marcia Spears, brother-in-law of Marilyn McLaughlin & her husband Bill of Salem, NH. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Monday, December 23rd from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Memorial donations in William's name may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. William was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during Korea. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019