BURKE, William A. Jr. Age 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020. William (Bill) was born November 20, 1942 in Winthrop, MA. He graduated Lynn English High School, 1960, Lynn, MA. He attended Baystate Academy prior to beginning his airline career. He resided in Massachusetts until his marriage to Dianne in 1969, upon which they moved to Florida. He retired from Delta Airlines after a distinguished career of 35 years. He is survived by his daughters Kimberly (Burke) and husband Moises Garcia, Kelly (Burke) Foss, Colleen (Burke) and husband Stuart McCall, grandchildren Joshua Burke, Sean and Shane Foss, Brennan, Donovan and Griffin Garcia, Kaitlyn McCall, sister Ruth M. (Burke) and her husband Louis Sanville of NH, his niece and nephew Bob Sanville of MA and Karen (Sanville) Young, and his lifelong best friend, mother of his children, and caretaker, Dianne (Hughes) Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth (Duffy) and William A. Burke, Sr., maternal grandparents Ellen (Lavarey) and Arthur Duffy of MA. Friday evening the family invites friends to join them for a traditional "Irish Wake" from 6 PM to 10 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, FL. Friends are invited to join the family at a Catholic Mass for Bill on Saturday, October 10, 11 AM at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5124 Gateway Dr., Tampa. Interment will take place 3 PM, Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park - Garden of Devotion.