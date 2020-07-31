|
CORMACK, William A. Died unexpectedly on July 28 at age 76 in Charleston, SC. Bill and his beloved wife of 51 years, Maurita A. (Dalton), were longtime residents of Walpole, MA, where they raised three children. Recently he moved to South Carolina with Maurita to be able to enjoy their Southern family as well as be near the ocean year round. He was the proud father of Michelle (Hockman) and her partner, Charles; Matthew and his wife, Michelle (Burke); and Marc and his wife, Carrie (Larsen). He was lovingly known as "Gip" or "Gippy" by his adoring grandchildren -- Emma, Ava, Olivia, Norah, Lainey, and Paddy – and his honorary grandchildren – Arianna, Bryce, and Sienna. A certified public accountant, he worked in corporate real estate for most of his career. But his true passion was sailing in Boston Harbor and Buzzards Bay. Bill was a member of the New Bedford Yacht Club in Dartmouth and a lifelong member of the Savin Hill Yacht Club in Dorchester. Most recently he was treasurer and active member of the Pelagic Sailing Club. Bill and Maurita enjoyed taking long car rides exploring New England. During his spare time he could be found cheering on his grandchildren at their many sporting events. A celebration of life will be held at Savin Hill Yacht Club at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in his memory you may do so to Sailing Heals, Inc., https://sailingheals.kindful.com, MUSC Foundation, https://connect2.musc.edu/giving, or a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020