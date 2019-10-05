|
|
DEMPSEY, William A. Jr. "Bill" Of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2019. Born in Boston, he graduated from Mechanic Arts High School and the University of Vermont, where he also became a 3 sport hall of famer. An avid sports fan, Bill and his late wife Wilma, were very active at Immaculate Conception Church where Bill served as a eucharistic minister. Bill worked for 3 years at Hopkinton High School as a teacher and a coach, and for 31 years for the Weymouth Public Schools as a teacher, coach, and retiring as the Weymouth High School Athletic Director. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Bill loved every day he lived. Beloved husband of the late Wilma H. (Murphy). Loving father of Bill Dempsey, Jr. and his wife, Kelly, of Milton, FL, Kathy Zimmerman and her husband, Bob, of Littleton, Patrick Dempsey and his wife, Judy, of Mashpee, Brian Dempsey and his wife, Kathe, of Scituate, the late Margaret Lima and her husband, Buddy, of Canaan, VT, Michael Dempsey and his wife, Jeanne, of Weymouth, the late James Dempsey and his wife, Kerry, of Milton, and Eileen Dempsey and her partner, Eric Lanthier, of Tupper Lake, NY. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry, 40 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019