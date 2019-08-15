Boston Globe Obituaries
|
WILLIAM A. GALVIN Jr.


1929 - 2019
GALVIN, William A. Jr. Age 89, formerly of Lynn. Brother of June Robinson of Lynnfield, Elizabeth Polhemus of Plainville, IL, and the late Elinor Galvin, Donald Galvin and Dr. Dorothy Jodice. Funeral on Monday, at 9 AM from the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield at 10 AM. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting Hours: Sunday, 3-7 PM. Those who wish, may make donations in his memory to the American Red Cross, 85 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit www.cuffemcginn.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
