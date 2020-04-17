|
GILLIS, William A. Jr. Educator and Coach Age 83, of Marblehead, passed away on Monday, April 13 from Parkinson's Disease. Loving husband of 61 years to Sandra (Perkins). Devoted father of Pamela, Wendy, Terry Lyn, William, and Andrew; fun-loving grandfather of Kimberly (Flynn) Ridge, Kristin (Flynn) White, Kailey, Jeremy, Liam, Matthew, Aidan, Lily, and Benjamin Gillis and great-grandfather of Peighton, Owen, and Connor Ridge and William and Millie White. Bill was a lifelong educator and coach, teaching in Danvers, Swampscott and at Salem State University, where served as professor, coach and athletic director. He will be remembered for his youthful embrace of life, love of athletics, and devotion to friends, family, and community. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Scholarship information and a full obituary can be found at the funeral home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm Street (781) 631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
