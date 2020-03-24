|
GOUVEIA, William (Bill) A. Died peacefully on March 23, 2020 in Dedham, MA at the age of 77. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon (nee Silva) and his three children and 11 grandchildren: daughter Janice (John) Grady of Westwood and their children Justin, Owen, Caroline, and Dylan; daughter Julie (Brian) Mulvey of Westwood and their children Cameron, Jocelyn, Aidan, Jillian, and Quinn; and son Billy (Sarah) Gouveia of Summit, NJ and their children Samuel and Grace. In addition, he is survived by his sister Dolores Katavolos and brother Gabriel Gouveia. Bill was born on August 10, 1942 in Lowell, MA to Gabriel and Wilhemina Gouveia. He married his childhood neighbor Sharon in 1967 and the couple raised their three children in North Reading and Belmont, MA before moving to NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham. Bill began a distinguished, impactful career as a patient-focused leader in pharmacy. After graduating from Northeastern University's School of Pharmacy in 1964, he worked in the computer science lab at Mass General Hospital before becoming Director of Pharmacy at Tufts Medical Center for 36 years. He had leadership roles in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacy, the Massachusetts Society of Health-System Pharmacy and the Boston Druggists' Association for many years. He also served on the MA Board of Registration in Pharmacy (2004-2010), the MA Poison Control Center (1976-1987), the US Pharmacopeia Convention (2000-2008) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (2004–2009). In addition, Bill was an adjunct clinical professor at Northeastern University and, in 2014, the School of Pharmacy established the William A. Gouveia Scholarship for Student Excellence. For all of these efforts, Bill has been acknowledged by the profession with many awards including an honorary doctorate from Western University, the prestigious Harvey A.K. Whitney Lecture Award, and a citation from the Governor of Massachusetts in recognition of his longstanding commitment and dedication to health-system pharmacy practice. Despite his many professional commitments and illustrious accomplishments, Bill was—above all—a man who loved and cherished his family. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was a thoughtful friend, a dedicated brother, and a caring uncle. He loved nothing more than cooking gourmet meals, listening to opera, and going for long walks on Minot beach at his beloved summer home in Scituate, MA. Due to the coronavirus a Funeral and Celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northeastern University (note in memo: William A. Gouveia Scholarship for Student Excellence), care of Jennifer Trapp, Northeastern University, 360 Huntington Avenue, 110BK, Boston, MA 02115. The family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare aides, James, Julius and Dan, for the wonderful care they gave Bill. They would also like to thank Hebrew Senior Life Hospice Care, and the NewBridge on the Charles community. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020