Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
185 Lake st.
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM LACEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. LACEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM A. LACEY Obituary
LACEY, William A. Of Stoneham, MA, passed away on August 8, 2019 at the age of 65. He was husband to Linda (Scanlon) Lacey, the beloved son of William J. Lacey of Erie, PA and the late Martha (Royce) Lacey, devoted brother to Mary S. Lacey of Stoneham and Timothy M. Lacey of Malden, and the loving nephew to Jack and Nancy Lacey of Erie, PA. Bill is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10AM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Arthritis Association, 8549 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 103, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 or at www.juvenilearthritis.org. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now