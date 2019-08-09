|
LACEY, William A. Of Stoneham, MA, passed away on August 8, 2019 at the age of 65. He was husband to Linda (Scanlon) Lacey, the beloved son of William J. Lacey of Erie, PA and the late Martha (Royce) Lacey, devoted brother to Mary S. Lacey of Stoneham and Timothy M. Lacey of Malden, and the loving nephew to Jack and Nancy Lacey of Erie, PA. Bill is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10AM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Arthritis Association, 8549 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 103, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 or at www.juvenilearthritis.org. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
