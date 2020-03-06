|
|
LYNCH, William A. Jr. Age 70 of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5th surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Paula C. (Brookes) Lynch, dear father of Catherine A. Johnson and her husband Matthew of Braintree, Alainna M. Lynch and her fiance Emmanuel Bibangamba of NY, William A. Lynch, III and his wife Jessie of Reading, Maura E. Lynch and her husband Amin Shaikh of Braintree, Brighid T. Lynch and her husband Anand Boscha of Boston. Devoted brother of Thomas F. Lynch of Belchertown, Molly Coakley of Duxbury, Dr. Timothy R. Lynch of Kingston, and Dr. Jane E. Binetti of Charlotte, NC. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth K. Johnson, Henry C. Lynch and Isla G. Lynch.
A resident of Braintree for the past 40 years, he was raised in Milton, one of five children born to the late William A. and Mary (Joyce) Lynch. A double eagle, Bill was a graduate of B.C. High School and Boston College. Prior to his retirement, he was a compliance supervisor for Ameriprise Financial Services in Braintree. For many years Bill served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree.
Bill was a trivia master who loved classic literature and movies, and took Gaelic classes at the Irish Cultural Center. He was devoted to his wife and family, and put them at the center of his life. His love of genealogy was clear to anyone who heard his great stories about his family and their history. He enjoyed taking his kids to Boston College football games, eating banana splits with his grandchildren and entertaining us all with his dry wit.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9th at 12 noon in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington Street, Braintree. Interment private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37), BRAINTREE, Sunday from 3 to 6 PM. The family requests that flowers be omitted and donations in his memory be made to the Thyroid department at Mass General Hospital https://because.massgeneral.org/BillLynch or to Gavin's Way, a Cerebral Palsy Fund, to support the care for Bill's great-nephew, c/o Kate and Colin Anderson at 39 Barber Hill Rd., Broad Brook, CT 06016. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020