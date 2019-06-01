McGAFFIGAN, William A. Of Cambridge, passed peacefully on May 31, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 57 years to Claire A. (Poirier). Loving father of Billy McGaffigan and his wife Laura of Cambridge, James McGaffigan of Cambridge, John McGaffigan and his wife Diane of Tewksbury, and Scott McGaffigan of Cambridge. Cherished "Grandpa" of Amanda, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Thomas, and Andrew McGaffigan. Dear brother of Connie McGaffigan and his wife Bobbie of Holliston, Rosemarie Devlin and her late husband James P. Jr. of Medford, Eileen Vozzella and her husband James Jr. of Malden, the late Margaret T. Burns, and James J. McGaffigan Sr. Also survived by his sister-in-law Maureen McGaffigan of Malden, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Late USMC Korean Conflict Veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, Thursday, at 10 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours, Wednesday 4–8 PM. Interment in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to North Cambridge Little Baseball League, c/o Donald J. Kaiser, 22 Seagrave Road, Cambridge, MA 02140. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary