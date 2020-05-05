|
|
MCcKEON, William A. Of Arlington, May 3. Beloved husband for 60 years to Donna M. (Miceli) McKeon. Devoted father of William P., Jr. and his wife Lisa of Holbrook, Warren M. and his wife Jane of Westford and Lisa Finch and her husband Darren of Northwood, NH. Loving grandfather of Zachary and John Rizzo, Kylie McKeon, Brian Grady, Ryan McKeon and Emily McKeon. Great-grandfather of William T. Rizzo. Son of the late John Anthony and Mildred Johnson McKeon. Brother of Joan Miller of Tewksbury. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran and a proud and active member of the Boston Pipefitters Local 537 for 58 years. Services will be private. Anyone wishing to pay a tribute to Bill, can make a donation in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020