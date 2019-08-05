|
MILLER, William A. Police Officer, Security Chief Former Massachusetts State Police Detective Captain William A. Miller died in Warrenton, Virginia, August 2, 2019. He was 91. Born in 1927 to James and Lillian Miller, he was raised in Brookline. After service in the U.S. Navy in World War II he returned to graduate from Brookline High School. He began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman on the Brookline Police Department and rose to detective lieutenant inspector before moving to the Massachusetts State Police, where he rose to captain of detectives. He later served for more than a decade as corporate head of security for Teradyne, Inc. in Boston. His marriage to June M. Higgins of Brookline endured for 59 years until her death in 2010. He is survived by three children and two grandchildren. Arrangements by Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE. Visiting Hours will be held in the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, August 9, and a Funeral Mass held in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00 on Saturday. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019