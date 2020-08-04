Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester St
NORTH GRAFTON, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
1 Cross St
Whitinsville, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. Phillip's Cemetery
Millbury St.
Grafton, MA
WILLIAM A. MINKLE

WILLIAM A. MINKLE Obituary
MINKLE, William A. Age 69, of South Grafton, died Sunday, August 2 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center with his wife, Margaret Jacqueline Davidson by his side. His Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 7, at 11AM at St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Mass will be live streamed for those who wish to attend remotely. Burial will follow in St. Phillip's Cemetery, Millbury St., Grafton. Visitation at the Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., NORTH GRAFTON, MA will be Thursday, August 6, 6-8PM. For the live stream link, memorial donation information, or to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.roneyfuneralhome.com Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. No. Grafton, MA www.roneyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020
