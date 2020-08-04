|
MINKLE, William A. Age 69, of South Grafton, died Sunday, August 2 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center with his wife, Margaret Jacqueline Davidson by his side. His Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 7, at 11AM at St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Mass will be live streamed for those who wish to attend remotely. Burial will follow in St. Phillip's Cemetery, Millbury St., Grafton. Visitation at the Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., NORTH GRAFTON, MA will be Thursday, August 6, 6-8PM. For the live stream link, memorial donation information, or to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.roneyfuneralhome.com Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. No. Grafton, MA www.roneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020