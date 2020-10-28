OWENS, William A. "Bill" Age 47, of Franklin, October 24. Beloved husband of Pamela (Lower) Owens. Father of Emma, Matthew and Keira Owens of Franklin. Son of Edward and Patricia Owens of Andover. Brother of Barbara Owens-Dewitt and her husband Jeffrey Smith of Gorham, ME and Edward Owens and his wife Heather of Gorham, ME.His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30 in St. Mary's Church, Franklin at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday in the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN from 4-8 p.m. (Please let us keep the clothing colorful or sports-related, or anything you know would bring a smile to Bill).In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the William A. Owens-Children's Education Fund, c/o Dean Bank, PO Box 307, Franklin, MA 02038.Due to Covid-19, face coverings and social distancing are required. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin