1/1
WILLIAM A. OWENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OWENS, William A. "Bill" Age 47, of Franklin, October 24. Beloved husband of Pamela (Lower) Owens. Father of Emma, Matthew and Keira Owens of Franklin. Son of Edward and Patricia Owens of Andover. Brother of Barbara Owens-Dewitt and her husband Jeffrey Smith of Gorham, ME and Edward Owens and his wife Heather of Gorham, ME.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30 in St. Mary's Church, Franklin at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday in the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN from 4-8 p.m. (Please let us keep the clothing colorful or sports-related, or anything you know would bring a smile to Bill).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the William A. Owens-Children's Education Fund, c/o Dean Bank, PO Box 307, Franklin, MA 02038.

Due to Covid-19, face coverings and social distancing are required. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved