PARSONS, William A. Of Saugus, formerly of Lynn, Feb. 7. Husband of the late Catherine (Quigley) Parsons. Son of the late Leroy and Mary (O'Callahan) Dow. Dear brother-in-law of William Quigley & his wife Anna of Saugus. Late U.S Army Vet. of the Korean Conflict. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 11 a.m. to noon, followed by Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at noon. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020