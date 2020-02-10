Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
WILLIAM A. PARSONS

WILLIAM A. PARSONS Obituary
PARSONS, William A. Of Saugus, formerly of Lynn, Feb. 7. Husband of the late Catherine (Quigley) Parsons. Son of the late Leroy and Mary (O'Callahan) Dow. Dear brother-in-law of William Quigley & his wife Anna of Saugus. Late U.S Army Vet. of the Korean Conflict. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 11 a.m. to noon, followed by Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at noon. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
