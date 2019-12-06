|
SCHOLL, William A. Passed away at the age of 84 at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, December 5, 2019, after a short illness. Beloved husband of 65 years of Jean F. (Gillis) and son of the late Eliot and Olive M. (Lynch) Scholl. Father of Barbara J. Graczyk and her late husband Kenneth W. of Stoneham, William R. and his wife Sheila of Wilmington and Debra S. Mello of Lowell. Brother of Harold B. Conrad of Cambridge, David M. Scholl and his wife Marsha of Laconia, NH, and the late Robert E., Paul R., Douglas R., and Stephen T. Scholl. Brother-in-law of Ann K. Lynch of Milford, Joan F. Owens of Plymouth and Thomas V. Gillis of Bangor, ME. Loving grandfather of Laura J. Markarian, Jill B. and Kenneth A. Graczyk, William R. and Eric W. Scholl, and Brian J., Scott A., Steven R. and Michelle L. Mello. Great-grandfather of Brynn E. Scholl and Ada J. Mello. Cousin of Betty J. (Scholl) Lombardo of Hudson and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill lived in Cambridge all his life. He served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard from 1953-56 and was the Sales Manager at Central Fan Company of Medford, where he worked from 1958 until he retired in 2002. He also worked as a part-time TV/radio repairman for many years and was known to be able to fix almost anything. He had a great interest in genealogy and did much work to expand the family tree. Bill enjoyed following local sports, fishing, reading and making airplane models and furniture. He always showed a keen interest in anything his children and grandchildren were doing. A great sense of humor was a large part of Bill's personality and he took a lot of pleasure in making people laugh -- friends and strangers alike. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, Monday, December 9th at 10AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge, 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5PM. Interment will be private. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019