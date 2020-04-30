|
STEVENSON, William A. "Chuck" Passed away on April 28, 2020 at age 91. Husband of the late Mara (Speiden) Stevenson who died in 2007. He leaves behind four children (Lori, Bill, Sarah and Matthew) and seven grandchildren (Mariah, Lucy, Olivia, William, Hannah, Wesley and Ivy), whose ages span decades. He had a deep devotion to all of his sons, daughters and grandkids. Chuck was also predeceased by former wife, Romayne. He was an inventor with many patents, an entrepreneur who was always ahead of his time (usually a bit too ahead). He gave the world Bear Cat Engines, Magnacheck, Iris Fiber Optics and Evergreen Energy. He was the oldest deacon and was a longstanding choir member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord. He actively participated in searches for new ministers, as well as acting as a trusted advisor to many of the associate ministers. He will be greatly missed and was justly proud of being the oldest Stevenson man who ever lived. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020