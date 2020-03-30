Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM VENEZIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. VENEZIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM A. VENEZIA Obituary
VENEZIA, William A. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville and the West End. Beloved husband of the late Angela (LoBlundo) Venezia. Devoted father of Eleanor Tsouloufas of Woburn, Cathy Buonomo and her husband Eddie of Fiskdale, Patricia V. Melo and her husband Al of Chester, NH, and William J. Venezia and his wife Tricia of Woburn. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Jennifer, Matthew, Melissa, Emily, Sean and the late Raymond. Loving great-grandfather of Dylan. Dear brother of Mario Venezia of Woburn, Eleanor Connors of Peabody and the late Arthur Venezia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private and a Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill's memory by making a contribution in his name to the Woburn Host Lions Club, PO Box 81, Woburn, MA 01801. Late US Army Air Force veteran, WWII. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -