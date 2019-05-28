WOOLLEY, William A. CPA Age 73, of Cumberland, RI, died peacefully, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, following an illness. Born February 28, 1946, in Washington, DC, a son of the late William G. and Lillian M. (Scott) Woolley, he was a former longtime resident of Narragansett, RI, before moving to Cumberland over 30 years ago. He was raised and educated in Rhode Island and Florida, where he was a graduate of Clearwater High School. He continued his education at the University of Florida, Gainesville and received his Master's degree in accounting from the University of South Florida. Bill was the owner of William A. Woolley, CPA Accounting Firm in Wrentham. He enjoyed swimming, cars and was quite a handyman. He is survived by a sister, Barbara A. Strickland of Dunedin, FL and his longtime companion, Heidi Mandell Detoma of Norfolk. He was the brother of the late Mary Elizabeth Woolley. Bill's services will be held privately. There are no Calling Hours. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Woolley family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for William A. CPA WOOLLEY Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary