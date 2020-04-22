|
DANIELS, William Albert Husband, Father & Co-Owner of Richardson's Farm Passed away on April 17, due to complications related to the coronavirus. Known for his sweet tooth, youthful spirit, and spicy sense of humor, he will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anne Richardson Daniels. His three children, Paul, Kim, and Dave. And his grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Callie. His sister Anita, and many nieces & nephews. He also leaves behind Phil and Janet "Rudy" Riley, who were not only family but also his closest friends. He was the co-owner of Richardson Farms in Middleton, MA, where he worked for 45 years and was affectionately known to many as "Mr. Bill." He loved the dairy and continued going to work well into his 70s. Although the family is very sad to lose him, they are all hoping he will be enjoying his ice cream, eating lots of jelly donuts, and entertaining everyone in heaven. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The complete obituary can be seen at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Middleton, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020