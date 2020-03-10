|
COLBY, William J. and Margaret (Ronayne) Longtime Arlington residents. William passed on Feb. 28th and Margaret passed on March 9th. Mr. and Mrs. Colby are survived by their children, Stephanie King of Cambridge, Christine Colby-Sams of Bellingham, and the late James Colby of NY, 5 grandchildren, Mark, Jessica, Graham, Georgia, and Shannon. Margaret is survived by her sisters Mary Alice Bertolami of Burlington and Leona Matthews of Lee. William was an Arlington Police Officer for many years and a Korean War Army veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to their Memorial Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Saturday from 10-11 am. Followed by their Memorial Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice House, 10 Greens Way, Wayland, MA 01778. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020