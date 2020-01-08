|
|
SMITH, William Anderson III Of Dover, NH, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away on January 3, 2020, at the age of 93. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jean Marie Smith, in 2011.
Born in Washington, DC on August 28, 1926, to William A. Smith, II and Alice K. Reilly, Bill spent most of his life in the Boston area including Dorchester, Milton and Winchester. He attended Boston Latin School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1948, despite a two-year timeout to serve the Navy in WWII, and later earned a MSEE from Northeastern. Bill enjoyed a long and challenging career at Raytheon Corporation.
Bill is survived by Anne Smith Cross and her husband Roger of Orleans, MA; Bill and Jan Smith of Stevens Point, WI; Paul and Susan Smith of Dover, NH and Stephen and Paula Smith of Phoenix, AZ, as well as 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Lane Funeral Home, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Enka Society or Winchester Trails.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020