SILVERMAN, William Arthur "Bill" Passed away peacefully on November 30th in his Hanover, NH home at age 95 years. He and his wife of 71 years, Edna, had been part of the Upper Valley community for 40 years. Edna preceded Bill in passing in 2017. William Arthur Silverman was born in Boston, MA November 8, 1924 to Nettie Rose and Isadore Jacob Silverman. He grew up in Newton Centre and was educated at The Browne & Nichols School and Harvard College in Cambridge, MA. After studies, Bill married Edna Cynthia Morrison and they had 4 children, Norman Alan Silverman, MD of Grosse Pointe, MI, Nancy Rose Schatzberg of Los Altos Hills, CA, and Mark William and Michael Silverman, both of Hanover, NH.
As a young husband and father, Bill held an eclectic range of employment including reporter for the Boston Post, frozen food purveyor and commercial real estate broker. In his thirties, he switched to corporate executive positions with the Scharafft's Candy Co in Charlestown, MA culminating in the Presidency. In his early 40's, Bill retooled his entrepreneurial skills by founding and expanding with his wife and son, Michael, two retail clothing chains, The Cambridge Shop and The Lodge at Harvard Square.
After selling these stores, Bill and Edna moved full time to their home on School Street. They were local fixtures perambulating the Hanover community. Both delighted in providing ski vacations for all their grandchildren and onsite year round support for those who attended Dartmouth College. Bill felt strongly that his greatest legacy was in addition to his four children, his eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Aside from them, he is survived by his sister, Betty Levin of Somerville, MA. May God console us together with everyone who mourns Zion and Jerusalem.
Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11am at Roth Center, Dartmouth Hillel in Hanover, NH. Donations to Roth Center, Dartmouth Hillel.
To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit rand-wilson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019