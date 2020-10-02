1/
WILLIAM B. DAMON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAMON, William B. Of Freemont, NH, formerly of Saugus, age 89, September 30th. Husband of the late Marie (Carey) Damon. Loving father of William Damon, Jr. & his wife Donna of NH, Karen Damon of ME & Jacquelyn Damon-Birarelli of Georgetown & the late Patricia Jillett. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Thelma Draper. Ret. Lt. US Army Colonel & Vietnam Vet. Private funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Saugus. Entombment at Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved