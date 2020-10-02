DAMON, William B. Of Freemont, NH, formerly of Saugus, age 89, September 30th. Husband of the late Marie (Carey) Damon. Loving father of William Damon, Jr. & his wife Donna of NH, Karen Damon of ME & Jacquelyn Damon-Birarelli of Georgetown & the late Patricia Jillett. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Thelma Draper. Ret. Lt. US Army Colonel & Vietnam Vet. Private funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Saugus. Entombment at Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
.