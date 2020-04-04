|
NATHANSON, William B. (Bill) Of Chestnut Hill and Boca Raton, FL on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Goldstein). Devoted father of Roberta Loberfeld and her husband Ronald, Diane Modest and her husband Mark. Adored grandfather of Rachel Stein and her husband Michael, Adina Haller and her husband Tod, Joshua Loberfeld and his wife Susie, Jonathan Modest and his wife Anna, Alyssa Steinberg and her husband Matthew. Great-grandfather of Nathaniel, Molly and Hannah Stein, Max, Joseph and Megan Haller, and Eliana, Jacob and Zachary Loberfeld. Dear brother of Evelyn Rossman and her late husband Irving. Burial is private. Donations may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020