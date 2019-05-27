Home

O'KEEFFE, William B. "Bill" Of Boston, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, he was 79. Bill lived in downtown Boston for over 50 years while also spending his summers in Osterville on Cape Cod. He graduated from the Roxbury Latin School and Dartmouth College where he rowed on the crew team.

After receiving his law degree from Boston College Law School, Bill went on to work for Lyne Woodworth and Evarts practicing corporate and estate law. He worked at the law firm until 1988 when he became the CEO of Symmons Industries, a manufacturer of plumbing products. In 1985 Bill became a Trustee at Roxbury Latin donating his time to what he called the "One True School". Bill retired in 2010 and spent most of his free time reading, sailing, spending time with his grandkids and creating havoc with spirited debates at the dining room table.

Bill is survived by his wife Paula, son Ian and wife Katherine of Boston and son Tim and wife Susan of Hingham. He is the proud grandfather of Fiona, Annie, Ben, Liam, Maggie and Eliza.

The Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe from May 28 to May 29, 2019
