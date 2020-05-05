|
|
PETERS, William B. "Bill" Passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020. Born on July 21,1942 in Medford, MA, he was the son of the late Bernard J. Peters and Anita (Drew) Peters. Bill was one of seven children and is survived by his loving brother Robert Peters of Medford, his adored sister Marie O'Keefe of Medford and Bernard (Barney) Peters of Wisconsin and his wife Maggie, nephews Kenneth Smock and wife Rachael of Medford, Nicholas O'Keefe of Somerville, niece Kelley OKeefe of Wakefield, nephew Kenneth Smock, Jr., wife Katie and their son and newest addition to our family Colson R. Smock and Niece Jacqueline Smock of Medford. Bill's most proud title was "Uncle Bill", never having children of his own, he often told anyone who would listen how his niece and nephew were the closest thing he would have to his own children. The feeling was mutual and there could not have been more love shared. He was a loving brother and being one of the oldest he was the "big brother" and stood true to that title. One of his favorite things was having breakfast at Dempsey with his sister and brother. His family finds great comfort knowing he went to heaven to meet up with late brothers, John Davis, Henry and Edward Peters, brother-in-law Robert O'Keefe and sister-in-law Margaret (Margie) Peters. They no doubt had a cold one waiting for him. Bill worked for 30 plus years at University Rubber in Cambridge and then worked at CVS in Winchester until he recently got sick. When he was not making his coworkers and customers laugh at CVS, he could be found bouncing aimlessly around West Medford Square talking to everybody or anybody who would listen or having breakfast dates with his brother, sister and/or niece. But his favorite hobby was sitting at his kitchen table with a Bud (Bud Lite in later years as he said he needed to watch his figure) endlessly scratching tickets and yelling at the sports radio ridiculously loud. Bill's sense of humor was one of a kind. He could make anyone laugh until they cried and always made you think you were the most important person in the room. He loved to charm the ladies and referred to every female as honey or darling. The last few months were tough for him. Our family would like to thank the staff at Bear Hill Rehabilitation for taking care of him as well as the night staff in the ICU at Winchester Hospital. Bill's wish was to be cremated with his ashes sprinkled in front of the lottery (no joke). Instead of services, he wished that when everyone had started healing from his loss to have a big party where everyone laughed and celebrated. A Celebration of Life will follow when we are able to all get together. Details will follow. "How lucky are we to have a love that hurts so much when it is gone." Never forget how much you are loved. Rest in the sweetest eternal peace. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020