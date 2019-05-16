WESTON, William B. Age 61, April 10, 2019, of Raynham, formerly of Wrentham and Stoughton. Father of William B. Weston, Jr. and Sarah Weston and her fiancé Chris Barlow, all of TX. Beloved son of Eva A. (Horne) and Winslow B. Weston (Stoughton FD Ret.) of PA. Brother of Patrick Weston of North Attleboro, George Weston and his wife Sue, Cindy Rhone and her husband Brian and Mary Ellen "Memie" Christie and her husband Arthur all of PA. Grandfather of Sammy Pagan, Isabella Bethany and Reagan Barlow. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Prayers will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) STOUGHTON, on Friday, May 24 at 7 PM. Visiting Hours prior to the Prayers from 4-7 PM. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or to the Seabee Museum and Memorial Park, 21 Iafrate Way, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or to the Eos Therapeutic Riding Center, 288 Dahl Rd., Bloomsburg, PA 17815-9776. Obit and guestbook at Farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676 Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019