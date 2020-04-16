Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
WILLIAM BARNES

WILLIAM BARNES Obituary
BARNES, William "Bill" Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, on April 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 66 years to Julia (Annese). Devoted father of Ronald Barnes and his companion Karen Sayles of Ipswich and Kevin Barnes of Saugus. Dear brother of the late Edward Barnes and Winifred Annese. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. After high school, Bill proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the Korean Service Medal with 4 stars, United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal for his efforts in the War. Bill was the owner of the Barney's Tire Centers in Malden for many years, the past president of the Malden Rotary and recipient of the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. A Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 970025, Boston, MA 02297. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
