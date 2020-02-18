|
RILEY, William Baylor Age 85, passed away on February 17th, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Emily Riley, he was born on April 1, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts. In the 1930s, he moved to the Canal Zone in Panama where he attended Balboa High School and then enlisted in the US Navy serving aboard the USS Coral Sea during the Korean War. He then began his career as a law enforcement officer for the City of Medford and the State of Massachusetts with the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) for over 40 years. He is survived by the love of his life, Lois Marie Riley (Duffy). They were married in May of 1957 and enjoyed over 62 wonderful years of marriage. He is survived by his sister Emily Newbury of Washington and his sister-in-law Paula Riley of Alabama. Brother of the late Gary Riley and brother-in-law Charles Newbury. He was blessed with three children and their spouses, Christine M. Riley-Walsh and Kevin of Wilmington, William B. Riley and Regina of Medford and Kevin J. Riley and Cindy of Malden. He adored his seven grandchildren, Nelson and Cindy (Swampscott), Patrick and Melinda (Boston), Katelyn and Gary (Wilmington), Shannon (Lawrence), Meghan (Malden), Bryanne (Malden) and William, Jr. (Medford) and his five great-grandchildren Alicia, Ayden, Aubrey, Angelo and Layla. He enjoyed spending time in Eastham in Cape Cod and in Venice, Florida with his wife. William loved the ocean and fishing. He also enjoyed many cruises around the world with his wife Lois and friends over the past 40 years. He is also survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and he enjoyed his canine friend Bella. Visiting Hours will be held at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Friday, Feb. 21st from 10 AM to 12 noon, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Raphael Church, 512 High St. in Medford at 12:30 PM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020