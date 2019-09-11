|
BROOKS, William Blair Dr. Brooks died at home in Norwich, VT on August 29, 2019. See obituary at https://www.vnews.com/blair-brooks-obit-vn-091019-28361349 A Celebration of Blair's Life will be held Sept. 22, 2019, 2PM - Hanover Crew Boat House, Old Lyme Rd, Hanover, NH. Blair is survived by his wife, Nancy Philips, daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay and Colin Brooks, daughter, Ali Brooks and her partner Gretchen Loft, and siblings, Dr. John G. Brooks, Christopher Brooks and Sarah Brooks.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019