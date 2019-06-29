HIGH, William Burke Of Reading, Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 82. Husband of the late Della (Moore) High. Son of the late Ernest and Mary (Burke) High. Brother of the late Ann (High) Mahoney. Father of Ann Norton and her husband Paul and Timothy High and his wife Amy. Stepfather of Marci Silvano and her husband David. Grandfather of Ryan High, Margaret Norton, Abigail and Margaret High, Michael and Michaila Silvano and the late Matthew Silvano. Great-grandfather of Isla and Madeline Silvano. Bill was a veteran, having served in the United States Army, and was an avid golfer. He worked for the Town of Reading as a civil engineer for 44 years. Funeral from the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Bill's Eternal Life at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Bill's family at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Please consider making a donation in Bill's Memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home



