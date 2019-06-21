|
CAPPLIS, William C. Of Quincy, passed away June 20th, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 54 years of Maura (O'Donnell). Father of Maureen Capplis of Hull, William M. Capplis and his wife Lara of Coral Springs, FL, Sean Capplis and his wife Sandi of Milton and Lisa Hanlon and her husband Phillip of Weymouth. Grandfather of Haley, Macie, Liam, Mackenzie and Addison Capplis. Brother of Pauline Boyle and her husband Jack of Swampscott, Teresa Keene of Ireland, and the late Patrick, Raymond and Thomas Capplis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday morning at 11:00. Burial private. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019