Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CAPPLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM C. CAPPLIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM C. CAPPLIS Obituary
CAPPLIS, William C. Of Quincy, passed away June 20th, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 54 years of Maura (O'Donnell). Father of Maureen Capplis of Hull, William M. Capplis and his wife Lara of Coral Springs, FL, Sean Capplis and his wife Sandi of Milton and Lisa Hanlon and her husband Phillip of Weymouth. Grandfather of Haley, Macie, Liam, Mackenzie and Addison Capplis. Brother of Pauline Boyle and her husband Jack of Swampscott, Teresa Keene of Ireland, and the late Patrick, Raymond and Thomas Capplis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday morning at 11:00. Burial private. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for William C. CAPPLIS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now