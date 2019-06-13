|
GALE, William C. Sr. Of Somerville, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie (LeBlanc) Gale. Loving father of William C. Gale Jr. and his wife Fawn of Haverhill, David Paul Gale Sr. and his companion Lynn Puopolo of Tewksbury, Wayne Patrick Gale and his wife Susan of Howey in the Hills, FL, Debra Lakeman of Somerville and Daisy. Brother of Dianne, Dorothy, Linda, Shirley, Robert, John, Helen, Sharon, Kenny and Sandra. Dear grandfather of Shannon, Erica, Sean, David Jr., Wayne and Ryan. Great-grandfather of McKenzie, Madison, Ella and Royce. Father-in-law of Patricia Kippenberger - Gale. Special thanks to Theresa Ellis, R.N. A Funeral Service will be held in the Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave., Somerville, Monday morning June 17, at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours in the church, Monday morning from 9:00 - 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the VNA Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019