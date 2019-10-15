Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
185 Lake Street
Peabody, MA
WILLIAM C. HOLMES

WILLIAM C. HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES, William C. Of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Oct. 14, 2019, at age 77. Beloved husband of Ginette Desmarais of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and former husband of June Holmes of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and Mary Holmes of Amesbury, MA. Devoted father of William C. Holmes, Jr. of Mattapoisett, Christopher B. Holmes and his wife Danielle of Amesbury, and Emily J. Holmes of Cape Elizabeth, ME. Dear stepfather of Etienne Boisjoly of Montreal, Genevieve Boisjoly of Nova Scotia, and Jacob Cox of Cape Elizabeth. Dear brother of Pamela Fennessy and her husband Jim of Toronto, Barbara McDermott and her husband Ray Watts of Melrose, and the late John Holmes, and the late Shirley Anastas and her surviving husband Andy of Peabody. Loving grandfather of Mitchell, Collum, Morgan, Sinjon, Tohrin, Tristan, and Estella. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Bill's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Friday, Oct. 18, from 4-8pm, and for his Funeral Service on Saturday at 10am. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Gifts in memory of Bill may be made to the , 801 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
