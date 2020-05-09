Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM C. "BILLY" SALEMME

SALEMME, William C. "Billy" Retired Revere Police Officer Lifelong resident of the Beachmont section of Revere, on April 27th, at 70 years. Beloved son of the late William E. & Norma M. (Young) Salemme. Loving father of William B. Salemme & wife Carriann of Revere & Lauri Salemme of Dorchester. Cherished brother of Victor W. Salemme & wife Rhoda of Standish, ME & Michael J. Salemme & his wife Betty of Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of Brandon & Alexa. Also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews & many friends. Funeral Services were held privately due to the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Late member of Revere Lodge Elks #1171. Billy was a Police Officer in the City of Revere for 20 years before being forced into retirement due to a stroke. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Camp Sunshine, 35 Ardcadia Rd., Casco, ME 04015. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
