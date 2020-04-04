|
SULLIVAN, William C. Age 83, of Laconia, NH, passed on March 28, surrounded by his family. He spent 59 years married to his beloved wife, Margaret (Magee) Sullivan. They raised their family in Haverhill and summered in Lake Shore Park, Gilford, NH, cherished family time that will always be treasured. They retired to their home at the lake in 2005 and wintered in Naples, FL, and in 2016 moving into the Taylor Communities in Laconia, NH. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Like his father, Bill's 45 year career was spent as an insurance broker and agent. First for John Hancock, then starting his own agency now ran by his son, Kevin in Haverhill, Sullivan Insurance and Financial, Inc. Bill was an avid outdoorsman that has been passed on to his family, spending nearly 60 years on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was a fun-loving man who will be dearly missed. Survived by his wife, Margaret; brother, James Sullivan; sons, Michael Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan and Keith Sullivan; and grandchildren, Liam Sullivan and Quinn Sullivan. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his son, William Sullivan. There are no services scheduled and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Bill's memory to the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246 (www.stfrancisrehabcenter.org), or to the Taylor Community, 435 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246 (www.taylorcommunity.org). Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, HAVERHILL. For guestbook, please visit:
